I Wonder Why PDP Still Exists As A Political Party – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed surprise that the Peoples Democratic Party still exists as a political party.

He said looking at how the party was in its 16 years of ruling the country, he could not see a rail infrastructure that could do haulage, human and animal husbandry, food carriage from the South-West to the North.

The presidential candidate was speaking at the logo unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said as the PDP was still fighting for the leadership of their party looking for the direction of the compass.

He said, “I wonder why the PDP still exists as a party, where it could not see rail infrastructure that can do haulage, human and animal husbandry, food carriage from the length and breadth of the country, whereas I have been using the railway to go to the North to Kano from Lagos when we are on holidays. They got there and turn it to incubator of the chicken.”

Source: https://punchng.com/Tinubu-wonders-why-PDP-still-exists

