Ibrahim Gusau Elected New NFF President

Earlier, Justice Inyang Ekwo had restrained the outgoing NFF President, Amaju Pinnick from conducting the NFF executive election scheduled for Sept. 30 in Edo, until hearing on October 31.

However, an Appeal Court vacated the interim injunction yesterday.

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has been elected the new President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at its 78th Elective Congress in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Gusau polled 21 votes to beat his closet challenger former Ist Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi who got 12 votes while the erstwhile League Management Committee (LMC) Chairman Shehu Dikko got just six votes.



Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau: 21

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi: 12

Mallam Shehu Dikko: 6

Peterside Idah: 1

Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola: 1

Dr. Christian Emeruwa: 0

David-Buhari Doherty: 0



Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau led administration will pilot the affairs of the NFF for the next 4 years.

Gusau is the Chairman, Football Association Chairmen, a member of CAF Organising Committee and FA Chairman, Zamfara State Football Association.

