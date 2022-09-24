Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised Nigerians to elect candidates capable of taking the country to greater heights.

Sanwo-Olu told them to shun those who give bogus statistics, but consider flagbearers with clear-cut plans.

He spoke in Ikeja on Friday at a Special Prayer Session/Jumat Service to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day celebration.

Represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu said APC candidate Bola Tinubu has the ability to sustain the nation’s economy.

”We should look at who has access to the sources for businesses”, NAN quoted him saying.

”Nigerians should look at who has the ability to protect the integrity of our country by sustaining the military, training them well.”

The governor cautioned against using religion to cause distractions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“If we can put our lives in the hands of doctors without asking for their religion before surgery, why then are doing otherwise?”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/23/ignore-candidates-providing-bogus-statistics-sanwo-olu-to-nigerians/

