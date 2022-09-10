I’ll Stop Campaigning If Anyone Proves I Misused Money As Governor – Peter Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XdNy3s0Nls

Peter Obi: I Will Stop Campaigning, If Anyone Can Prove I Misappropriated Half A Trillion Naira I Received As Governor (Video)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi said he received about half a trillion naira as governor of Anambra state for a period of eight years without misappropriating a percentage of the money, IGBERETV reports.

He made this statement while speaking to Nigerians in United Kingdom.

While urging government officials to desist from stealing government funds, he said;

“Stop the Stealing. I received about half a Trillion Naira as governor in 8 years. If anyone can show me where 1% of it was misappropriated, I will stop campaigning.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1428038/peter-obi-ill-stop-campaigning-anyone-proves-misused-money-governor-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related