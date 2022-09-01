I’m 70, Few Months Older Than Kukah, Tinubu Restates Readiness To Serve Nigeria

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIAdgUkxZY4

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has restated his readiness to serve Nigeria.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday, while speaking at the 70th birthday anniversary of Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Matthew Hassan Kukah in Abuja

He said, “I’m just months older than you are. I am 70, too, but Bishop, you will help build not just the institution but the greatness of a nation. You are building an institution in honour of your 70th birthday.

“It is on your shoulder; it is on mine and we must build it together. I must and I will contribute handsomely personally to build and see to the completion of that institution because it reflects something”

“You are a short man, but I know one thing, no matter how short you are, when you get out, you will see the sky,” he added.

Tinubu further stated, “I listened to the panelists, we appear to be in confusion about our national anthem. I heard about the second stanza from Kayode, Kayode had forgotten that we had one national anthem before that, it says “Though tongue and tribe may differ, but in brotherhood we stand. “

“And he sent me the second stanza too, it’s a pledge that Nigeria, I am ready to serve, it is about service to this country.

“We inherited speaking in tongues from the Bible but our diversity is a promise for prosperity,” he added.

The event was attended by high-profile politicians including Tinubu running mate, Kashim Shettima; former President Goodluck Jonathan; the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; Governor Kayode among others.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/im-70-few-months-older-than-kukah-tinubu-restates-readiness-to-serve-nigeria/amp/

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ch97DfGtr3z/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

