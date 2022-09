Pls I really need your help guys.

Just this morning, I was given 1.5k as tfare to go look for work and after all said and done, I was left with only 600. Cos I really went to a lot of places.

But the onus of the matter is that I just bought 2 #50 biscuits (#100) some minutes ago. And I’m now left with only #500 for tomorrow.

I’m afraid I will finish the 5h on biscuits this night. I don’t know what to do.

nlfpmod mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related