I’m An Adult, I’m Not A Kid. I’m A Dwarf – 22-Year-Old Lady (Pics)

A TikToker suffering from dwarfism has made a clarification addressed to those who think she’s a kid.

The lady who revealed that she is 22-years-old, stated that she’s an adult who knows what she’s doing on the social media platform.

@Itzamaeliaa said she decided to make the video because she gets some many messages from people calling her a child.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/9/im-an-adult-im-not-a-kid-im-just-suffering-from-dwarfism-22-year-old-tiktoker-tells-followers-who-call-her-a-child-video.html

