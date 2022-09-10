I’m Not Moved With Pressure, Threats From Western Associates – Uju Anya

I’m Not Moved With Pressure, Threats From Western Associates; African Countries Need Justice – US-based Nigerian Prof, Uju Anya

United States-based Nigerian professor, Uju Anya, has said she was not affected by the western pressures and threats that trailed her reaction to the death of the late British Queen, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary II.

Prof Anya on hearing the news of the deteriorating health of the Queen on Thursday before her eventual death made an antagonistic tweet which the management of the microblogging app later deleted, saying it violated its rules.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” Anya had tweeted.

However, despite the deletion of the tweet by Twitter, it continued to generate heated debate with many tweeps condemning her outburst while many others defended her.

Reacting to Anya’s tweet, the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos wrote, “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?”

“I don’t think so. Wow.”

But the Carnegie Mellon University professor who quickly defended her tweet responded to Bezos, writing, “Otoro gba gbue gi (Dysentery kill you). May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonisers.”

Uju’s tweets received mixed reactions.

While some, including Jeff Bezos, criticised her for her tweets, many, especially citizens of various African countries and the Irish, stood with her.

Many even changed their profile photos to Uju Anya’s pictures.

However, she has revealed that she is on the verge of losing relationships and connections because of her tweet but despite this, she did not feel any regret for her comment.

She said that her tweets have started a discourse and she encouraged everyone to engage their friends so that everyone could “find a strategy to achieve our dreams as African people”.

Her words: “A journey of a thousand miles starts with a step as rightly put, in the past few days I have being the global topic of discourse not that my assertions were manipulated but because I am a woman of honour, I should shy from the truth.

“It’s pertinent to note that I have received backlash, condemnation, criticism and all sort of attacks because I made an attempt to unravel the hidden truth.

“I am on the verge of losing my friends from the West, my colleagues and associates in the field of research. I have been subsequently condemned and referred to my tweets as unguided utterances from the mischievous scholar but I laugh because they mostly come from a sect that are ignorant of pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history of my home country-Nigeria.

“I must appreciate your love and support on the fight against injustice as we all dream for a world of equitable justice and fairness. I am not moved with the pressure and threat coming from mostly my Western associates as “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Martin Luther King, Jr.

Engage your friends in the discourse, let’s interact together and find a strategy to achieve our dream as African people. Invite more people.”

“I am very happy over the awareness I’ve created 48 hours ago. The likes of Jeff Bezos and many others have reacted. Questions are now being asked about the “British Empire”.

“Factually, Ojukwu and Gowon had a meeting in Ghana, to avert this sad history. But because the British empire which is now under the leadership of King Charles lll were paranoia, they influenced Gowon to go ahead simply because they don’t want another Japan in Africa.

“The history books are there. “There was a country” by Chinua Achebe is there for facts!. “The Biafra story” by Frederick Forsyth and many others.

“Let me also state it once again that my family was a victim. There is no family in Igbo land who did not have a share of this sad history. Till this day, there’s no apology!!! Again, I only dropped a tweet. The Irish people celebrated it with fireworks. You can check #Irishtwitter hashtag on twitter for emphasis.

“We must speak up! The Igbo needs justice!. Africa needs justice! The 56 commonwealth countries need justice!”



