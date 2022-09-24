‘I’m Watching From Kano’: Peter Obi Thanks Obidients For Abuja Rally (Pictures)

The LP Presidential Candidate Mr. Peter Obi has thanked those participating in the Obidient rally in the Nation’s capital all the way from Kano. In less than 1 hour ago, he tweeted:

From Kano, I am watching the OBIdients gathered in Abuja and exercising their Constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. I salute you all. I appreciate you all. God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. -PO



Under the tweet, people are sharing live videos of the rally, showing what might be 10 million people gathered for the LP candidate.

See for yourself here: https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1573667136224071680?t=6q06FPtZLeTOyjjneyGiDQ&s=19

Share this: Print