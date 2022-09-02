Incredible New Footage Shows Titanic Wreck In Highest Quality Ever (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x40SAJS2whY

New video footage filmed in the highest quality resolution shows the wreck of the Titanic in a completely different light.

It reveals details that have never been seen since the ship sank in 1912, including the ‘Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd’ written on the portside anchor.

Filmed in a resolution of around 8,000 pixels wide (8K), the clip shows an astonishing new level of detail and colours.

This is key for projects involving large screens and allows researchers to study marine life on the deck and observe at what rate the ship is decaying.

Team members from excursion company OceanGate Expeditions were able to zoom in on specific areas of the wreck and still have 4K quality.

The expedition, starting in May and ending in June, comprised of eight-days at sea, with people being charged $250,000 for a seat – up $125,000 on the previous year.

Customers and archaeologists hopped aboard an expedition vessel at St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, and were taken 370 miles away to the site of the wreckage – discovered in 1985, 73 years after the ship sank.

OceanGate’s groundbreaking footage was shared on its YouTube channel for the first time earlier this week.

In a statement, company president Stockton Rush said: ‘The amazing detail in the 8k footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond.

‘Capturing this 8K footage will allow us to zoom in and still have 4K quality which is key for large screen and immersive video projects.

‘Even more remarkable are the phenomenal colors in this footage. In comparing footage and images from 2021, we do see slight changes in certain areas of the wreck.

‘Our science team will be reviewing the 8k, 4k, and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes.

‘Having experts aboard the Titan submersible when we dive allows them to assess the shipwreck through direct observation, guide our exploration of different features of the wreck, and continue their study using the imagery.

‘We are seeing new details in this footage. For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the portside anchor.

‘I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail.’

Rory Golden, a Titanic expect for OceanGate who has been on multiple dives at the wreck site, says it is ‘exciting’ to discover new detail that ‘wasn’t as obvious’ using previous generations of technology.

‘One of the most amazing clips shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean’s floor when the Titanic broke into two,’ he added.Source: https://metro.co.uk/2022/09/01/incredible-new-4k-footage-shows-titanic-wreck-in-highest-quality-ever-17279558/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related