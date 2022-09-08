INEC Begins Election Staff Recruitment, Opens Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Wednesday, announced the commencement of recruitment of election staff for the 2023 general elections.

To this effect, the electoral umpire said it had opened its portal for recruitment, adding that eligible applicants should begin applying for the role.

INEC made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday. It said the portal which opened on Wednesday (today) would be closed on November 30, 2022.

The statement read, “The Commission has approved the re-activation of INECPRES both the Mobile App for Android phones only and the web portal (laptops only).

To this end the portal will be open to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff (SPO/PO/APO/RATECHS/RAC Managers) except the Collation officers.

“The portal opens on Wednesday the 14th of September and ends on the 30th November, 2022.”

The PUNCH reports that electioneering for the 2023 election will kick off later this month, signaling the commencement of activities that would culminate in next year’s general elections.

