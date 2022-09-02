INEC Official, Anthony Nwokorie Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Imo Buried

No election in Biafra land IPOB order being enforced by unknown gunmen.

On 14th April 2022, Mr Anthony Nwokorie, a staff of INEC attached to Ihitte Uboma LGA office, Imo State was killed by unknown gunmen at Nkwo-Ihitte (Polling Unit 004) while on official duty during the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration.

He was buried today.

We just have bad people in the east committing crimes and not agitators. This man’s death was senseless and unnecessary.

