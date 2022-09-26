The Independent National Electoral Commission has set January 2023 as its proposed date for publication of voter register, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Commission disclosed this, Monday, at the two-day Capacity Building Workshop for INEC Press Corps on critical issues in the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Commission’s Processes, Innovations, Preparations for the 2023 General Election.

The PUNCH had reported that INEC found 1,126,359 records out of the 2, 523,458 fresh registrants that registered between June 28, 2021, and January 14, 2022, to be invalid and consequently delisted them.

INEC had said that it also detected several double, multiple, and ineligible registrants and had consequently invalidated them, adding that these included entries that failed to meet the commission’s business rules.

The publication, the Commission said, was in fulfilment of section 10 (6) of the Electoral Act 2022 which stated that “as soon as claims and objections has expired, the supplementary list shall be included in the revised register which shall be certified by the Commission as the official register of voters for the purpose of any election conducted under this act and supersedes all previous registers.

“In compliance of the above section, the Commission will certify the register of voters that will be used for 2023 general election.

“The publication of register of voters is proposed to hold in January, 2023.”

https://punchng.com/inec-proposes-january-2023-to-publish-voter-register/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1664208889

