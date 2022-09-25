President Muhammadu Buhari has said insecurity in Nigeria will soon be a thing of the past with the renewed efforts of the Nigerian military.

The President said this at the weekend in New York while speaking during an audience with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin.

President Buhari said, “In the past few months, with new platforms and boosted morale among the security forces, Nigeria is moving steadily in the direction of overcoming its insecurity. We will continue to partner with nations across the globe especially in the use of technology so that Nigeria can learn something useful.”

The President, in a statement issued Saturday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, told the Prime Minister that with the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was better for the world to work together rather than independently for enhanced progress for humanity.

Mr Micheal Martin had told President Buhari that Ireland was looking for ways to increase the level of relations with the country.

He expressed hope that his country would move into other areas like the deployment of technology, to help Nigeria overcome its challenges in health and security.

He added that Europe and the world now needed to look elsewhere for sources of energy as the war in Ukraine had highlighted.

In a separate meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President Buhari urged for a closer partnership with Nigeria in education, health, security as well as non-oil and gas sectors.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the President that “Greece possessed the technological know-how in security, surveillance, as well as intelligence gathering and utilisation and was in a position to assist Nigeria.”

He said “though technology is not cheap, it is the best way to go as there is no alternative to peace.”

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Buhari to visit Greece before the end of his tenure.

https://dailytrust.com/insecurity-will-soon-be-a-thing-of-the-past-buhari

