IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court Tuesday

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Wednesday said that the case between the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the Federal government has been brought forward to 13th September 2022 from the earlier date of 11th October 2022 at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Ejiofor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while speaking on the change of date.

He attributed the change of date to the continuous prayers by the members of IPOB.

According to IPOB’s lawyer, “Our Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; between Nnamdi Kanu vs federal republic of Nigeria, earlier scheduled for Hearing on the 11th Day of October, 2022, has been brought forward to the 13th day of September 2022.

“ChukwuOkike Abiama is on the throne and shall forever remain on the throne.

Your relentless prayers and supplications are positively impacting.”

“It, therefore, means that hearing on Onyendu’s Appeal challenging the remaining Seven count Charge filed against him, will now be coming up for Hearing at the Court of Appeal Abuja, next week Tuesday, being the 13th Day of September 2022. Thank you so much Umuchineke for your support so far and remain hugely blessed,” he said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu-to-appear-in-court-tuesday

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related