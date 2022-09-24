Iran’s All-Female Police Squad Units Dragging Hijab Protesters To Death Row Prison

Iran has deployed a “special women’s unit” of gun-wielding commandos to crack down on the protests that have erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody

The protests erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody after she was detained for allegedly failing to adhere to the country’s strict hijab rules.

Police claim she had a heart attack at the station and went into a coma, dying two days later on September 16. Witnesses say she was severely beaten by police, with leaked medical scans suggesting that led to her death.

Protestors have been seen waving and burning headscarf’s shouting “death to the dictator”. Iran’s vicious Revolutionary Guard have cracked down on them brutally, with 26 dead according to local media.

Now, president Ebrahim Raisi is asking some of the country’s 7,000 female cops to help with the crackdown.

According to The Sun, it is believed the undercover unit of female cops will be working to infiltrate groups of protestors.

The unit’s leader, Colonel Heydari, told local media: “The arrival of our women’s police force is to bring peace.

“I’m sorry to see other women in these protests carrying out illegal actions that are inconsistent with social rules.

“We are here to oppose them in accordance with procedures based on Islamic values.”

The unit was established by the Faraja Public Service Organisation, which is part of the Iranian Armed Forces and closely linked to the country’s repressive police force.

Colonel Heydari has spoken of their task as photographing anyone seen violating morality laws or suspected of spreading chaos, but images of female officers wielding guns and abseiling down buildings suggests their role may be more hands-on.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/irans-female-police-squad-units-28068361.amp?fr=operanews.

