Uju Anya is being stereotyped because she is black. She said the mind of everyone who isn’t bold enough to speak.

The British Monarchy is evil.

Irish on twitter has set the internet up Jubilating over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read screenshots of excerpt of their tweets

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related