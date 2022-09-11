Is Heaven Made For Christians Only?

People are born into different family, religion, tribe and culture. I see some families with both Christians and Muslim in it.

My question now is that people who are born into a family of Islam, Hindu, Judaism, paganism and whatever, does it mean they can’t make heaven.

Because I know I am a Christian basically because I was born into a Christian home, and I find it difficult to convert to any other religion no matter the amount of preaching, same goes to those born into Islam Hindu and the rest.

Please I need scholars in the house for more clarification.

