Is it a crime to be honest in this country ? Referencing to the post I saw here yesterday.

I had my own share too, though it’s long but I need your advice.

The episode started when the Suffocating and comprehensive ASUU strike is becoming more elongated.

My mum discussed with her boss if I can be working with them depending when ASUU will call off their strike.

Fortunately, they affirmed to my mum’s request and I was employed to work as a secretary.

Note: They are both husband and wife running the organization.

My role is to write receipt for all payments entering the organization account, write and ensure all the payments of the day are updated before the next day.

As a result of the nature of my work, this give me access to the boss office as I may need some things to take there. Even if other staff want to access the office, they will inform me first, then I will collect the key and give them whatever they need in the office.

Things was going smoothly until a fateful Friday I was accused of stealing.

The scenario happened like this.

As the secretary of the organization, I do resume work by 7:30am and close by 5:pm.

Apart from the cleaners that tidy the compound. In most cases, I’m the last person that leaves the office. And whenever I’m leaving, I collect the key to the office and park the bags of the boss and his wife into their car, check whether they bought something and ensure everything is placed in their car.

That fateful day, as usual, His wife wasn’t around, then I look for the husband to collect the office key and he told me that the office is opened. With no further delay, I moved into the office and carried their bags. As I was going, he stopped me and check the bag. He claimed that inside the bag, where he packed money, the money has been rough handled and the nylon bag that housed the money was found tore.

Then pandemonium began. He insisted that a person has accessed the money and I was the only person that has the privilege to enter the office. I was troubled and confused. My perplexity was so high that I don’t even know what to say.

I tried to explain to the best of my knowledge. I tried my best to exonerate myself that I knew nothing about the money. I told everyone that I met the office opened and I ain’t aware that the office was opened. Most times, if I see the office ain’t closed. I will close it because it’s close to my office. But on this day no one to bear me withness. Every odds look against me. We left there around to 5:30pm that day.

I even told my boss that he should count the money that I don’t perceive anyone entering the office. But he kept saying that he didn’t know the amount he put there and he can’t give the precise amount that has been stolen.

Beforehand, I noticed that the environment is full of jealousy. The staff jealous themselves. They envy each other and there are lots of faction within the organization. To be on a safer side. I didn’t join any caucus or faction. I play my role diligently and discharge my duty responsibly. I don’t do favouritism as I make myself to be honest in all things. There are many evil things that I’m aware of that goes underground but I don’t interfer in it or report it except the bosses know by themselves. With my altitude, well with this I thought, I was loved by the boss and his wife.

When I got home, I wept profusely because no one to bear me withness, everyone seems I’m the thief.

I explained to my mum what happened because she has left earlier. She pacified me and said. If I’m not guilty of the stealing, nothing will happen to me and they should use whatever they want to use to look for their money.

On Monday we resume back to work. What happened on Friday kept pondering my heart, the wound hasn’t been healed yet another mysterious thing happened again.

My own office is at the front of the boss office. My table and chair are placed there but it doesn’t look privately. It looks like a reception before entering the main office. I got to my office next day to find that #3,600 has been smuggled into my drawer.

Chaiii! No one to bear me withness again about the money I saw. All things look like I was the one that stole the money, and just hiding under the guise of innocency.

I was extremely perplexed, different thought were ruminating my mind. One thought said if you give them the money they will say you are lying that you just kept it there. Another thought said, who knows, perhaps they are putting you under integrity test. Well! I carried the money, luckily the wife was around and I explained how I saw the money and handed it over to her.

When the husband came, she told him exactly what I reported to her and the husband responded, he might be the money they stole on Friday. He continues, definitely the thieves has returned the money as a result of their actions on Friday.

The matter dies there and no one ever made reference to it again until today when the boss (he) asked me to prepare a bill for a customer.

I’ve done that already and also listening to him and the customer while they were conversing. In a nut shell. I heard the customer telling him that he wants another bills too. Therefore I was preparing that too, unknowingly as I was preparing it, I have covered the first bills with lot of books on my table. As the boss arrived, he requested for the first bill he asked me to prepare. Unfortunately, it’s no where to be found again, �‍♂️. I tried to explain to him that I was also preparing other bills the woman mentioned. I think that was the only mistake I made thinking that would make the work faster for the woman to collect the bills.

All of a sudden, I noticed that he has been seethe with anger. He shouted at me that I don’t have regards for him, he said, he asked me to do something but I’m doing otherwise. Before I could utter any statement to clear myself out. Everything has already scatter, he remained deaf to whatever I wanted to say. He insisted that I’m not working with them again, he chased me out like a dog that I have to go back to take my phone.

Amongst all the turbulence, I kept begging him. I prostrated on the floor to show that I’m sorry. But he didn’t even looked at me.

For the sake of my mother. I don’t want to do anything that would affect her relationship with her bosses, I would have said. I’m not working again and not even bother to beg.

To cut it short. His wife signaled to me to meet an erderly man close to the place, possibly he might listen to his pleas. I did as instructed by his wife, “God bless that woman” The erderly man followed me but another thing bursted. He said apart from this, that he can’t employ somebody that he doesn’t trust. He made it known to the erderly man that I’m not trustworthy using the past money that was stolen as a case of study.

That moment, tears began to roll down from my face. I didn’t know what to say in the midst of everyone. Everyone was just saying, please forgive him, he will change, he won’t do that again. I looked at myself and said this is humiliation of the highest order. If I take any step, it might affect my mum too and lead to the termination of her appointment. I don’t want her to be traumatized.

I remained calm and crying bitterly. Well! he accepted the elderly man plea for me and they concluded that this is yellow card, that if I do anything bad again, they will resort by giving me red card.

Since ASUU is still on strike now and there’s no way I can say I’m leaving there without having implication on my mum employment. Who knows, what will happen next that might get me roped and I will be given red card couple with humiliation. I want men with wisdom to advice me on how I can justify my resignation peacefully.

I don’t want anything to backfire on my mum. I don’t want her to be traumatized and I don’t want them to transfer their aggression on her.

I just want to leave there peacefully because I can’t see myself working there again. Even all these things was written with my unbalanced emotions. I know I have been traumatized and accused falsely but I believe I will bounce back strongly and soon or sooner God will revealed the perpetrator in Jesus name.���.

I will be glad if this can be moved to front page.

