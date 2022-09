I witnessed a ceremony where one of my Pastor friend was ordained a Bishop. And the head of the school of Bishop was addressed as Lord.

I was shocked and till date, the tradition is still the same.

We have only one Lord who is Jesus.

Why address your fellow human in the house of God as Lord?

Even the Apostles in the Bible days were never addressed as Lord

What is your take?

