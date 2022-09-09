Is The Mark On Some People’s Forehead A Sign Of Iman?

Sh. Muhammad Bazmool حفظه الله explained (during the explanation of Sunan Ibn Majah book) the description of the prayer. When he reached the rulings related to Sajdah, he mentioned the verse:

سِيمَاهُمْ فِي وُجُوهِهِم مِّنْ أَثَرِ السُّجُودِ ۚ

“The mark of them (i.e. of their Faith) is in their faces (foreheads) from the traces of prostration (during prayers.” (48/29)

He clarified that the intended meaning of the “Sajdah Mark” is not an actual physical marking that you see on some people’s forehead. Instead, it is a light, brightness, calmness, and peace in their faces. This is corroborated by the Tafsir of the Salaf.

If the intent was an actual marking, then it would have said in Arabic على وجوههم meaning “on their faces”, but Allah said “in their faces

في وجوههم”.

Additionally, we know that the Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم was described in detail, yet, we have no narration that describes him with this mark on his forehead.

Transcribed by Abu Awzaa’ee Abdus-Salaam al-Makki al-Hanbali

