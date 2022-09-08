ISWAP Attacks Boko Haram Terrorists Fleeing Military Bombardments In Borno

Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, have attacked a group of Boko Haram terrorists and their families who came to seek refuge in one of their positions in Cina village, a place renamed by the terrorists in the axis of Bama local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists were among those that escaped massive incursions of their camps in Gazuwa, Sheruri and Mantari villages by the troops of 199 Special Forces Battalion, 222 Battalion, Civilian Joint Task Force in close coordination with the Air Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, where more than 200 insurgents were killed.

According to intelligence report obtained by a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad from top military sources, Zagazola Makama, the attack had forced hundreds of the Boko Haram terrorists and their families to desert their camps to seek safe haven in other locations.

“Unfortunately for the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, an Islamic terrorist group and their families, they were attacked by their rivals, the ISWAP who occupied Cingori and Yuwe.

“On sighting the Boko Haram terrorists led by two Commanders, the ISWAP started shooting at them but when they realised that there were women and children in their midst, they told their fighters to allow them and their wounded fighters to move.

“They came in their hundreds, many of them without cloths or shoes. Only few of them are holding arms. They have only four motorcycles with two conveying the commanders. They look very tired; many of them had their cloths soaked by the rain.

“Shortly after they were given the chance, they moved toward the axis of Bulabulin,” military sources said.The rivalry between terrorists loyal to the dethroned late Abubakar Shekau and the ISWAP fighters has led to the loss of lives in the North East region.

