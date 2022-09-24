ISWAP Kidnaps Policeman, 7 Civilian JTF, Hunters In Borno

No fewer than seven security personnel have been abducted by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist group in the early hours of Saturday in Gubio local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the security men comprising of one policeman, four members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and three hunters were abducted after they were overpowered by the terrorists, who stormed their location in large numbers.

According to a report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad from Police sources in the region, the security men were attacked at the Rural Urban Migration Site (RUGA) at Pompom Baliya village located about five kilometers to Gubio.

“The terrorists carted away one hilux patrol vehicle and weapons and afterwards move toward the Gadai village in Nganzai Local Government area,” the report stated.

https://leadership.ng/just-in-iswap-abduct-policeman-7-civilian-jtf-hunters-in-borno/

