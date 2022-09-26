Japa: Man Fervently Prays On His Nigerian Passport For U.S, UK Visa (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSPa7W0GZdE

Japa: Man Fervently Prays On His Nigerian Passport For U.S Visa, Others (Photos, Video)

A man has been spotted praying fervently after he received his Nigerian passport for visas to be granted for him into developed foreign countries, IGBERETV reports.

While on his knees praying to God, he held his new passport in his hands and decreed his wishes on the passport.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci7oN43LyAI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

