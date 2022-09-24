Japa: Man Prays On His Nigerian Passport For US, Canadian Visa (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Man prays tirelessly on his Nigerian passport for US and Canadian visa to “japa” out of Nigeria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USFLO_4W3QY

Related Posts

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%%footer%%