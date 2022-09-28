Join Shettima And I As We Share Our Vision Of Renewed Hope For Nigeria – Tinubu

Today marks the official commencement of 2023 presidential election campaign activities across the country.

I invite all Nigerians to join me and HE Senator Kashim Shettima on this exciting and important journey as we set our shared vision of Renewed Hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.

We will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking our dream of a functional, safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and as we continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future.

Our nation stands at a threshold of history. We, like almost every other nation in the world, face significant challenges. Some have been of our own making, others, the consequences of factors well beyond the control of any Nigerian. One thing, however, remains certain, we cannot afford to get this one wrong.

We must show that we have learned from mistakes of the past. We must be prepared to make difficult decisions. We must be wise, we must be discerning; we must choose progress. We must favour reason over sentiment.

1 am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire our country to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas and vision.

I call on all Nigerians to please join us.

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1575189479689981952?t=slh-HwdGLEb27knj48xafA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related