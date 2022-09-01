Julius Berger Set To Launch Cashew Processing Plant In Lagos

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (“Julius Berger", on February 14, 2022, had announced to the Market that the pioneer cashew processing plant located in Epe, Lagos State, Julius Berger’s first Agro-processing activity, Cashew processing, which shall form the cornerstone of Julius Berger’s diversification activities, and in particular in the Agro-sector, would be commissioned in the Second Quarter of the financial year 2022.

Julius Berger is pleased and indeed excited to announce to the market that the official launch ceremony of the cashew processing plant would be on September 10, 2022.

Julius Berger reiterates that our diversification direction would support the continued success of the Julius Berger Group in the future and align with the strategic objectives of the Government to stimulate value creation in Nigeria.

We trust that the Market would accept and react favourably to the information given above

