A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is very healthy.

Speaking on Trust TV on Thursday, Shittu stated that the former Lagos State Governor does not have any health challenge.

According to the former minister, the APC presidential candidate is as healthy and strong as anybody.

He said, “Let me tell you, when the current president was sick, a lot of people took him for the dead. Today I can assure you he is stronger than you and I. He doesnt use walking stick, he is not aided, he is walking so is Asiwaju Tinubu.

“So you can imagine the difference in age between Asiwaju and President Buhari.”

Shittu said that aspiring to lead a nation is not about age, stressing that leadership is dynamism, exposure, among others.

“It’s not about age to be a president; it’s not about physical labour. There is nothing to detract from the fact that Asiwaju is as healthy and strong as any other person around.

“You need sound education, experience, exposure, dynamism but you also need good health and we are happy to say that there is no question about the health of Asiwaju, I can assure you,” he said.

Source: https://naijanews.com/Just-Like-Buhari-Tinubu-Is-Very-Healthy-Adebayo-Shittu

