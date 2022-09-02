Kashim Shettima Visits Ovie Omo-Agege (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest Leave a comment 

Nigeria’s Incoming Vice President 2023 Kashim Shettima visits Deputy Senate President and the Next Governor of Delta State 2023, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: