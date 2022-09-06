Kemi Badenoch Appointed Secretary Of State For International Trade

Kemi Badenoch MP @KemiBadenoch has been appointed Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade @TradeGovUK.

#Reshuffle

https://twitter.com/10DowningStreet/status/1567250625204731905?t=vRfUksAaCDR3LqkaLqQ4VQ&s=19

Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch (née Adegoke, 2 January 1980) is a British politician who has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Saffron Walden since 2017. A member of the Conservative Party, she served as Minister of State for Local Government, Faith and Communities and Minister of State for Equalities from 2021 to 2022.

She is the daughter of Femi and Feyi Adegoke who are of Nigerian origin. Her father was a GP and her mother is a Professor of physiology. Badenoch’s childhood included living in Lagos, Nigeria and in the United States, where her mother lectured.

Kemi is married to Hamish Badenoch and they have two daughters and a son. She describes herself as a cultural Christian and notes that her maternal grandfather was a Methodist minister in Nigeria. Badenoch lost her father Femi in February 2022.

She was one of eight persons who vied for the Office of The UK Prime Minister in 2022.

