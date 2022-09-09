Dr Kemi Pharm.D���
If Peter Obi loses the elections and any Obidient hits the streets with violence or attacks on INEC, I support the Nigerian Army dealing with them mercilessly. If you love yourself stay home after voting. We will not tolerate election violence or Lekki Pro Max shit�
Kemi Olunloye Warns Against Obidients’ “Potential Violent Rampage After Election”
