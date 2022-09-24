Kenneth Okonkwo Addresses Supporters Of Obi-Datti At Abuja Rally (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Watch Nollywood Legend Kenneth Okonkwo addressing Supporters at the Obi-Datti Rally in Abuja

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi8tsQJ25RE

Related Posts

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%%footer%%