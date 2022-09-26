Keyamo Reacts To His Reported Removal As Tinubu’s Campaign Spokesperson

Very funny fake news. When people feel uncomfortable with your uncompromising defence of your mandate, they promote such fake news to achieve a purpose. The opposition think they can plant stories to destabilise our ranks. This is the height of the panic mode they find themselves

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1574403351017672706?s=19

