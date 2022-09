https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drpuhrTPbYA

King Charles III addresses the British people and the Commonwealth for the first time ahead of his proclamation on Saturday.

His son and heir, William now has the title of ‘Prince of Wales,’ expresses his ‘love for Harry and Meghan’ in first address

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related