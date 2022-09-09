King Charles III Officially Names William, Kate, Prince And Princess Of Wales

King Charles III has named his son, the heir apparent, William as the Prince of Wales.

The monarch made this declaration on Friday at Buckingham Palace, while addressing the nation during the Remembrance Service organised in honour of his late mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

