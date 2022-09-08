King Of England To Be Known As ‘King Charles III’

Union Jack flag flies at half-mast

It’s been confirmed that the King will be known as Charles III.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II after her incredible 70-year reign, her son Charles Philip Arthur George will be crowned King Charles III.

William and Kate’s Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal now refers to the couple as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

But could the new King have chosen a different name? If we look to the British monarchy’s long history the answer is yes, if he wanted to.

The history of the names of British kings and queens is a tale of Williams, Georges, Henrys and Edwards, with a couple of Elizabeths and Marys as well.



https://news.sky.com/story/king-to-be-known-as-charles-iii-as-william-and-kate-become-duke-and-duchess-of-cornwall-12693176

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related