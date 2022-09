NNPP Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE with Two (2) Pilots Captain Muhammad Mahi Sunusi and Senior First Officer Aminu Muhammad Usman today (21 September, 2022) aboard AZMAN AIR from Brinin Kebbi to Abuja.

Coincidentally, the two Pilots were among the 100 Pilots who benefited from Kano State foreign scholarship sponsored by Sen. Kwankwaso during his tenure as Kano State governor.

