Kwankwaso Supporters Burn NNPP Logo, Red Caps In Kano, Endorse Atiku (Video)

KWANKWASIYA Supporters burning NNPP logo and the RED CAPS in Kano to show their allegiance to PDP Presidential Candidate

Wait until February. Your Eyes go open.

The effects of Shekarau

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRrCA7oEbms

