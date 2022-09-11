Lady Cries Out After Buying “Samasong TV” For ₦30k At Computer Village (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A lady has taken to Twitter to reveal the Brand-new TV she got at computer village for a one time offer of ₦30k.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: