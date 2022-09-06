Lady Moves Out Of Her Husband’s House 6 Months After Marriage, Uses Truck To Pack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWM7VHYuj0A

A woman has taken to social media to reveal that she just parked out from her matrimonial home less than a year after getting married.

The lady used a moving truck to pack her belongings and move to a new place, noting that she was married for six months.

She shared a video which showed the truck driving out of the premises with furniture and other household items loaded unto the back.

The video caption read: “Starting over!”

“Left my marriage after 6 months.”

In another clip, the woman was seen moving into her new home properly and arranging things.

