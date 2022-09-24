Lady Rejects Boyfriend’s Proposal On Their Graduation Day, Throws Ring Away

Lady rejects her boyfriend’s proposal on their graduation day.

She even collected the ring from him and threw it away to the shock of her already cheering friends.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1VY5GxgHcA

