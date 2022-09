https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF4LdU6rAvM

Lady Survives Fungal Infection Which Came Off An Artificial Nail She Fixed (Photo, Video)

A TikTok user is grateful to be alive after surviving a fungal infection which came off an artificial nail she fixed, IGBERETV reports.

@sellyheart1 shared the video with the caption “show yourself then show what almost killed you”.

https://igberetvnews.com/1427565/lady-survives-fungal-infection-came-artificial-nail-fixed-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related