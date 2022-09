A twitter user @kanmi64671141, four days ago, complained about the structure of the building that caved in today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZIBNf6lGig

Pls how can we stop this unsafe Act before it’cause more problem pls who ever is in charge of safety in Lagos state the location is at oba idowu oniru street very close to the palace of oniru

https://twitter.com/Kanmi64671141/status/1564932301594689537?t=NlWEoSg4uS6tMeYM-WN4rw&s=19

