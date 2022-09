To all who work with Lagos State government

Please find a solution to the transport problem of those people.

They are so much at Cele bustop in the evening..the few buses and Keke are calling outrageous amount and no bikes to help.

You use to bring BRT buses to help before..bring it back and end the suffering of these people…please ooooo

