[/quote]The Lagos State Taskforce said it has impounded 150 commercial motorcycles, whose riders violated the ban on their activities in Lagos metropolis.

It also said 10 suspects including okada passengers and motorists who flouted the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridor were equally arrested and charged to court.

The agency revealed this in a statement released yesterday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

Abdulraheem said the chairman of the taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, has vowed to go after recalcitrant land grabbers, commercial motorcyclists and other environmental law breakers who have refused to heed warnings by the government to discontinue their illegal activities.

He said Jejeloye expressed displeasure at the regrouping of commercial motorcycles which were noticed in raided areas, adding that the enforcement would continue as the need arises.[quote]



SOURCE https://star-potter.com/lagos-task-force-seizes-150-motorcycles-arrests-passengers/

