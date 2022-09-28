Lagos Tests The Blue Rail Train Service (Video)

Watch video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MP_LVVmOut8

JUST IN : Lagos residents spot the newly acquired trains for the Blue Line Railway arriving today . Sanwo-Eko @jidesanwoolu had ordered the trains for the blue line (Marina-Okokomaiko ) from China . The first phase of the blue line will begin operations next year.

https://twitter.com/OvieNews/status/1574804021033967616?t=lLON6_k18IsgX2QgsS8jLw&s=19

We have not finished breaking the News of The arrival of our Milwaukee Trains for the RED LINE Rail … BLUE RAIL became jealous and decided to FLASH us small ….. Governor @jidesanwoolu … Kilon shele gan gan �������

#LagosRail ���

Come and collect ur 2nd Term jeje �

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1574796555743371269?t=KDnP-p0A4bybIJELCGym5A&s=19

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjA-DzcDRiq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Print