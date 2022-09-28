Laolu Martins, Owner Of Bukka Hut Reportedly Commits Suicide

Bukka Hut, a popular Lagos eatery, allegedly committed suicide.

According to journalist Eniola Daniel, who revealed this on Twitter, Laolu Martins committed suicide around 3 a.m. today, September 28, in Lekki Lagos.

“The founder of Bukka Hut commits suicide. Laolu Martins, the founder of Bhukka Hospitality Limited, is said to have committed suicide around 3 a.m. today in Lekki, Lagos. So sad.

“A friend of his and other sources claimed he committed suicide for reasons I won’t go into here,” he wrote.

Mr Olaolu Martins and all the memories shared together will forever remain in our hearts.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.



https://twitter.com/BukkaHut/status/1575089160968249344?s=20&t=QWB-impsCoiLu5grlIzCAg

