Lawan Finally Acknowledges Machina, Admits End To 23-Year NASS Journey

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has finally recognised Bashir Machina as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District election in 2023.

Daily Trust had reported how Lawan and Machina have been locked in a fierce battle for the seat.

But on Wednesday, a Federal High Court in Yobe ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Machina as the authentic candidate for the senatorial district.

Responding in a statement which he personally signed, Lawan, who was first elected into the lowest chamber of the National Assembly in 1999, said he had accepted the judgement of the court.

The statement titled: “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads: “Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections. The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement. At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State. I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”

