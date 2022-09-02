Leicester City Vs Manchester United 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could bring Cristiano Ronaldo back into the fold for the trip to Leicester City.

Back-to-back wins has changed the mood around the club after a dismal start to their latest new era, results which coincided with both Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire being dropped.

United face table-topping Arsenal on Sunday before beginning their Europa League campaign four days later, meaning games are coming thick and fast for the foreseeable. Ronaldo, and perhaps Maguire should see more minutes to come and the former will be looking at Anthony Elanga’s spot to take.

Casemiro is likely to be handed a full debut, after 10 minutes against Southampton, with Scott McTominay the most likely to make way.

Anthony Martial missed the game and may only be fit for a place on the bench. Antony is unlikely to be involved so soon after joining.

