https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkZyBHR1XuM

Peter Obi don throw shot Oo!

“Let all candidate stand the way I am standing to tell you what they want to do, it’s Only in Nigeria that some candidates are running around while some are sitting down and say it’s their turn” – PO

